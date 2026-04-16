Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC Buys 6,239 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF $VPL

Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 174.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,239 shares during the quarter. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Rebalance LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 19,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 6,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter.

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Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of VPL stock opened at $105.46 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 1 year low of $70.97 and a 1 year high of $109.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.76.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the MSCI Pacific Index (the Index).

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