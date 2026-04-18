Nottingham Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Nottingham Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 112,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,395 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.9% of Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $13,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 197.6% in the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $135.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $100.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $127.64 and a 200 day moving average of $123.82. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $93.37 and a one year high of $136.53.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Index serves as the underlying index for the S&P 600/Citigroup Growth and Value Index series. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

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