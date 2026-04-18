ZEGA Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 45,950 Capital Group Dividend Value ETF $CGDV

ZEGA Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 45,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGDV. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $236,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $226,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 24.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 22.7% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 22,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 21.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,169,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,203,000 after acquiring an additional 203,772 shares in the last quarter.

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Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of CGDV stock opened at $45.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.36 and a 200 day moving average of $43.73. The stock has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.90. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a twelve month low of $32.51 and a twelve month high of $46.25.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks. CGDV was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

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