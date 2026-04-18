Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LMT. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth about $252,699,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 286.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 503,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $251,316,000 after purchasing an additional 373,027 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $166,403,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 7,309.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 262,233 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $126,834,000 after purchasing an additional 258,694 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 808,409 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $403,534,000 after purchasing an additional 236,137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

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Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $591.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $637.03 and a 200 day moving average of $551.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.23. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 12-month low of $410.11 and a 12-month high of $692.00.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.33 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $20.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.84 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 108.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $3.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 64.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $530.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $675.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $654.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $673.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $645.79.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin’s product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

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