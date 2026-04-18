Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LMT. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth about $252,699,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 286.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 503,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $251,316,000 after purchasing an additional 373,027 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $166,403,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 7,309.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 262,233 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $126,834,000 after purchasing an additional 258,694 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 808,409 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $403,534,000 after purchasing an additional 236,137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.
More Lockheed Martin News
Here are the key news stories impacting Lockheed Martin this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Won a sizable Pentagon contract: Lockheed secured a sole‑source, IDIQ $1.9 billion award to continue C‑130J maintenance and the Aircrew Training System program — a near‑term revenue and backlog boost for sustainment services. Lockheed Martin (LMT) Secures $1.9 Billion Contract
- Positive Sentiment: Potential large U.S. defense budget tailwind: Commentaries point to a proposed surge in defense spending (discussion of figures up to ~$1.5T) that would favor prime contractors like LMT through higher topline opportunity across aircraft, missiles and sustainment. This narrative supports longer‑term growth expectations. 3 Powerhouse Defense Stocks That Can’t Be Ignored as Trump Ramps Up Iran War Spending
- Positive Sentiment: Product expansion that can drive future aftermarket and retrofit revenue: Reports indicate Lockheed is adding modular armed kits for Black Hawk helicopters, increasing mission flexibility and potential upgrade/repeat business for global operators. Is Lockheed Martin Expanding Black Hawk Helicopters With Armed Kits?
- Neutral Sentiment: Backlog and balance‑sheet strength support resilience: Analysis highlights Lockheed’s large backlog and cash generation as cushions against budget swings, making the company a longer‑term hold for some investors despite near‑term volatility. Got $7,500? 1 Defense Stock With the Backlog and Balance Sheet to Weather Any Trump‑Era Budget Swing.
- Neutral Sentiment: Mixed expectations on earnings cadence: Some analysts note Lockheed’s history of earnings surprises, which could support upside if execution remains strong, but timing and magnitude are uncertain. Will Lockheed (LMT) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
- Negative Sentiment: Near‑term earnings pressure flagged: An earnings preview flagged expectations for a decline in upcoming quarterly results, which can pressure the stock until clarity arrives on margins and program timing. Earnings Preview: Lockheed Martin (LMT) Q1 Earnings Expected to Decline
- Negative Sentiment: Political/industry risk and contractor scrutiny: Coverage on private‑equity influence and possible conditions tied to a larger defense budget highlights regulatory and political risks that could complicate contract terms, margins or future procurement timing. A Private Equity Billionaire Mounts His Biggest Takeover Yet: the Pentagon
Lockheed Martin Stock Performance
Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.33 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $20.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.84 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 108.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.
Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $3.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 64.22%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $530.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $675.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $654.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $673.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $645.79.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Lockheed Martin
Lockheed Martin Company Profile
Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.
Lockheed Martin’s product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.
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