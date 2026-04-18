Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Short Interest Update

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,783,716 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the March 15th total of 2,124,299 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 704,996 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ICHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ichor in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Ichor from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Ichor from $30.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Ichor from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Ichor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ichor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.43.
View Our Latest Analysis on Ichor
Insider Activity at Ichor
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ichor
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Ichor during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ichor during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Ichor during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ichor by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S bought a new position in shares of Ichor during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.
Ichor Price Performance
NASDAQ ICHR traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.75. 582,046 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 661,136. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.77. Ichor has a 1 year low of $13.12 and a 1 year high of $66.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.69 and a beta of 1.67.
Ichor Company Profile
Ichor Holdings Ltd. is a global supplier of critical subsystems used in the fabrication of semiconductor devices. The company specializes in the design, engineering and manufacturing of gas delivery systems, vacuum pumps and abatement solutions that manage process gases and by-products in wafer-processing tools. Its modular subsystems are designed to integrate with lithography, etch, deposition and cleaning equipment, helping to ensure precise control of gas flow, pressure and purity throughout the chip-manufacturing cycle.
Founded in the mid-1980s and headquartered in Fremont, California, Ichor has expanded its footprint across Asia, Europe and North America.
Further Reading
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