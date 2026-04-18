Sophon (SOPH) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $17.81 Million

Sophon (SOPH) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. Sophon has a total market cap of $17.81 million and approximately $5.62 million worth of Sophon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sophon token can now be bought for about $0.0089 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Sophon has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $76,893.28 or 0.99896388 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $76,104.11 or 1.00062733 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Sophon Token Profile

Sophon’s launch date was May 28th, 2025. Sophon’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens. Sophon’s official message board is blog.sophon.xyz. Sophon’s official Twitter account is @sophon. The official website for Sophon is sophon.xyz.

Sophon Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sophon (SOPH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. Sophon has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,000,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Sophon is 0.00907004 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 136 active market(s) with $6,052,424.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sophon.xyz.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sophon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sophon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sophon using one of the exchanges listed above.

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