DeepBook Protocol Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $158.49 Million (DEEP)

DeepBook Protocol (DEEP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. DeepBook Protocol has a total market cap of $158.49 million and $8.83 million worth of DeepBook Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepBook Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0313 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DeepBook Protocol has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76,893.28 or 0.99896388 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76,262.80 or 1.00100645 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

DeepBook Protocol Token Profile

DeepBook Protocol was first traded on October 13th, 2024. DeepBook Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,056,665,923 tokens. DeepBook Protocol’s official Twitter account is @deepbookonsui. The official website for DeepBook Protocol is deepbook.tech.

Buying and Selling DeepBook Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepBook Protocol (DEEP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Sui Network platform. DeepBook Protocol has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,056,665,923 in circulation. The last known price of DeepBook Protocol is 0.03223582 USD and is up 3.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 139 active market(s) with $8,710,592.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://deepbook.tech/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepBook Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepBook Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepBook Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

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