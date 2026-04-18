MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH Increases Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 28.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,562 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the quarter. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 12,632 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,842,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,338,589 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $513,108,000 after purchasing an additional 570,712 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 108,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,552,000 after purchasing an additional 50,522 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One SA Pty Ltd now owns 1,157 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. 84.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.12, for a total transaction of $204,032.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,153 shares in the company, valued at $3,362,768.36. This represents a 5.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.09, for a total transaction of $23,404,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 47,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,078,401.03. This trade represents a 51.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 129,069 shares of company stock worth $60,779,964. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $441.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $453.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $418.74. The company has a market cap of $73.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.99. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $359.36 and a fifty-two week high of $492.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $4.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 110.75%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were given a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 37.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $470.00 price target on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $540.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $499.00 price target (up from $443.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $515.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $506.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MSI

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

See Also

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