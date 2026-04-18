ZEGA Investments LLC Has $395,000 Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM

ZEGA Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 57.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,783 shares during the quarter. ZEGA Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorato Capital Management bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000.

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Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $155.11 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $117.40 and a 12 month high of $157.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.66. The firm has a market cap of $76.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.74.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

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