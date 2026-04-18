Chevron Corporation $CVX Stock Holdings Lifted by ZEGA Investments LLC

ZEGA Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 114.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,894 shares during the quarter. ZEGA Investments LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 11,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 50,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,280,000 after buying an additional 4,214 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 678.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 16,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Freedom Capital downgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.21.

Chevron Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $184.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $366.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $192.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.96. Chevron Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $132.33 and a fifty-two week high of $214.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $45.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.18 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 7.89%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $1.78 per share. This represents a $7.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 106.91%.

Key Chevron News

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Positive Sentiment: High yield and income appeal — Coverage highlights Chevron as a top dividend stock and notes very attractive forward yields for early buyers, supporting investor demand for income. Read More.

High yield and income appeal — Coverage highlights Chevron as a top dividend stock and notes very attractive forward yields for early buyers, supporting investor demand for income. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Strong balance sheet and capital resilience — Analysts and commentary rank Chevron just behind Exxon on financial strength, suggesting it can withstand oil‑price swings and sustain buybacks/dividends. Read More.

Strong balance sheet and capital resilience — Analysts and commentary rank Chevron just behind Exxon on financial strength, suggesting it can withstand oil‑price swings and sustain buybacks/dividends. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Buy‑the‑dip sentiment and options trade ideas — Several outlets and services are pitching CVX as a tactical buy after the pullback, which could attract short‑term dip buyers. Read More.

Buy‑the‑dip sentiment and options trade ideas — Several outlets and services are pitching CVX as a tactical buy after the pullback, which could attract short‑term dip buyers. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Hess acquisition seen as strategically accretive — Analysis argues the $53B Hess deal may have been timed well and should add production and cash flow over time, supporting long‑term upside. Read More.

Hess acquisition seen as strategically accretive — Analysis argues the $53B Hess deal may have been timed well and should add production and cash flow over time, supporting long‑term upside. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Peer comparison — A note compares Petrobras and Chevron, highlighting Petrobras’ growth edge; useful for investors weighing growth vs stability but not an immediate catalyst. Read More.

Peer comparison — A note compares Petrobras and Chevron, highlighting Petrobras’ growth edge; useful for investors weighing growth vs stability but not an immediate catalyst. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Regulatory/bill developments — The House passed H.R. 6409 relating to foreign emissions treatment; impact on Chevron is uncertain and longer‑term if enacted. Read More.

Regulatory/bill developments — The House passed H.R. 6409 relating to foreign emissions treatment; impact on Chevron is uncertain and longer‑term if enacted. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Immediate oil‑price shock and Strait reopening — Markets rallied broadly but oil prices fell after the Strait of Hormuz reopened, prompting a pullback in oil majors including Chevron. Read More.

Immediate oil‑price shock and Strait reopening — Markets rallied broadly but oil prices fell after the Strait of Hormuz reopened, prompting a pullback in oil majors including Chevron. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrade and short‑term selling — A reported analyst downgrade contributed to yesterday’s slide and continues to pressure the name amid lower oil. Read More.

Analyst downgrade and short‑term selling — A reported analyst downgrade contributed to yesterday’s slide and continues to pressure the name amid lower oil. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Headline risk from Iran war developments — Commentary notes that signs the Iran‑driven risk premium is easing (or the war ending) reduced the war‑related premium that had boosted CVX, producing volatility. Read More.

Insider Activity

In other Chevron news, CFO Eimear P. Bonner sold 32,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $5,617,821.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 4,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,093.66. This trade represents a 88.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Mark A. Nelson sold 139,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.92, for a total transaction of $26,233,632.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,449.04. The trade was a 92.49% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 779,407 shares of company stock worth $145,972,971 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron’s core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

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