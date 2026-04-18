Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $2.50 Million Stock Position in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 85.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,570 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank grew its holdings in Chevron by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 11,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its holdings in Chevron by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 50,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,280,000 after acquiring an additional 4,214 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas grew its holdings in Chevron by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 678.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 16,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Positive Sentiment: High yield and income appeal — Coverage highlights Chevron as a top dividend stock and notes very attractive forward yields for early buyers, supporting investor demand for income. Read More.

High yield and income appeal — Coverage highlights Chevron as a top dividend stock and notes very attractive forward yields for early buyers, supporting investor demand for income. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Strong balance sheet and capital resilience — Analysts and commentary rank Chevron just behind Exxon on financial strength, suggesting it can withstand oil‑price swings and sustain buybacks/dividends. Read More.

Strong balance sheet and capital resilience — Analysts and commentary rank Chevron just behind Exxon on financial strength, suggesting it can withstand oil‑price swings and sustain buybacks/dividends. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Buy‑the‑dip sentiment and options trade ideas — Several outlets and services are pitching CVX as a tactical buy after the pullback, which could attract short‑term dip buyers. Read More.

Buy‑the‑dip sentiment and options trade ideas — Several outlets and services are pitching CVX as a tactical buy after the pullback, which could attract short‑term dip buyers. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Hess acquisition seen as strategically accretive — Analysis argues the $53B Hess deal may have been timed well and should add production and cash flow over time, supporting long‑term upside. Read More.

Hess acquisition seen as strategically accretive — Analysis argues the $53B Hess deal may have been timed well and should add production and cash flow over time, supporting long‑term upside. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Peer comparison — A note compares Petrobras and Chevron, highlighting Petrobras’ growth edge; useful for investors weighing growth vs stability but not an immediate catalyst. Read More.

Peer comparison — A note compares Petrobras and Chevron, highlighting Petrobras’ growth edge; useful for investors weighing growth vs stability but not an immediate catalyst. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Regulatory/bill developments — The House passed H.R. 6409 relating to foreign emissions treatment; impact on Chevron is uncertain and longer‑term if enacted. Read More.

Regulatory/bill developments — The House passed H.R. 6409 relating to foreign emissions treatment; impact on Chevron is uncertain and longer‑term if enacted. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Immediate oil‑price shock and Strait reopening — Markets rallied broadly but oil prices fell after the Strait of Hormuz reopened, prompting a pullback in oil majors including Chevron. Read More.

Immediate oil‑price shock and Strait reopening — Markets rallied broadly but oil prices fell after the Strait of Hormuz reopened, prompting a pullback in oil majors including Chevron. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrade and short‑term selling — A reported analyst downgrade contributed to yesterday’s slide and continues to pressure the name amid lower oil. Read More.

Analyst downgrade and short‑term selling — A reported analyst downgrade contributed to yesterday’s slide and continues to pressure the name amid lower oil. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Headline risk from Iran war developments — Commentary notes that signs the Iran‑driven risk premium is easing (or the war ending) reduced the war‑related premium that had boosted CVX, producing volatility. Read More.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, Vice Chairman Mark A. Nelson sold 139,600 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.92, for a total transaction of $26,233,632.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 11,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,449.04. This trade represents a 92.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Eimear P. Bonner sold 32,100 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $5,617,821.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 4,366 shares in the company, valued at $764,093.66. The trade was a 88.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 779,407 shares of company stock worth $145,972,971. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CVX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.21.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVX

Chevron Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $184.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Chevron Corporation has a 1 year low of $132.33 and a 1 year high of $214.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $192.34 and its 200-day moving average is $168.96.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $45.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.18 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were paid a $1.78 dividend. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $7.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 106.91%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron’s core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

See Also

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