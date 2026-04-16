WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 14,679 shares, a decline of 39.8% from the March 15th total of 24,367 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 18,962 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund by 0.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,881,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund by 2.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund by 7.3% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund by 2.3% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $358,000.

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WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DTD traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $89.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,490. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.14. WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund has a 52-week low of $70.37 and a 52-week high of $91.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.79.

About WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund

The WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund (DTD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of US companies selected and weighted based on the dollar amount of dividends paid. DTD was launched on Jun 16, 2006 and is managed by WisdomTree.

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