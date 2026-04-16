Plastiques du Val de Loire (EPA:PVL) Trading Down 1.8% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Plastiques du Val de Loire (EPA:PVL – Get Free Report) were down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €2.15 and last traded at €2.15. Approximately 1,554 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €2.19.

Plastiques du Val de Loire Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of €2.40 and a 200-day moving average of €2.18.

Plastiques du Val de Loire Company Profile

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Plastiques du Val de Loire manufactures and sells plastic parts in Europe and North America. The company offers interior equipment for vehicles, such as cockpits, decoration products, and mechanisms; exterior appearance parts; technical front facades; seat parts; lighting and signaling products; and under-the-hood parts. It also manufactures plastic products for use in construction and electricity, household electrical appliances, multimedia, leisure and garden, and luxury/design markets. The company was founded in 1963 and is based in Langeais, France.

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