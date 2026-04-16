Trifecta Gold (CVE:TG) Trading 7.5% Higher – Time to Buy?

Trifecta Gold Ltd. (CVE:TG – Get Free Report) shot up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. 810 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 56,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Trifecta Gold Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$10.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.25 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.27.

Trifecta Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trifecta Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Trifecta Gold Ltd. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

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