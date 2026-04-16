Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (NYSEARCA:FXF) Short Interest Up 42.9% in March

Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust (NYSEARCA:FXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 32,784 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the March 15th total of 22,934 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 88,669 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust Stock Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA:FXF traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $112.94. 50,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,140. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.84 and a 200-day moving average of $111.72. Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust has a 52-week low of $104.67 and a 52-week high of $116.30.

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Institutional Trading of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FXF. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 10.7% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 0.5% during the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 27,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 16.9% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust Company Profile

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Swiss Franc Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (Basket) in exchange for deposits of Swiss Francs and distributes Swiss Francs in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Swiss Franc plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. The Shares are focused to offer investors an opportunity to participate in the market for the Swiss Franc through an investment in securities.

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