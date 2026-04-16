Velocity Minerals (CVE:VLC) Trading Up 4.8% – Here’s What Happened

Velocity Minerals Ltd. (CVE:VLC – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. 3,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 73,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Velocity Minerals Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.22 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$43.39 million, a PE ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Velocity Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Velocity Minerals Ltd., a gold exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resource properties in Bulgaria. It explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds 70% interest in the Tintyava property, which includes the Rozino gold project located in the municipalities of Ivaylovgrad and Krumovgrad in southeast Bulgaria; the Momchil property, which includes the Obichnik gold project located within the municipality of Momchilgrad in southeast, Bulgaria; and a 100% interest in the Iglika property covering an area of 105 square kilometers located in southeast Bulgaria.

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