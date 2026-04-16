Short Interest in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Rises By 30.4%

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 168,216 shares, an increase of 30.4% from the March 15th total of 129,027 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 640,035 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock traded up $5.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $273.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 493,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,060. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $259.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.29. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a one year low of $191.82 and a one year high of $288.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.16.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Optima Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Growth Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Growth Index.

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