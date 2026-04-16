Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Shares Down 6.4% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Get Free Report) fell 6.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.05 and last traded at $12.06. 28,775 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 42,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Armata Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. JonesTrading assumed coverage on Armata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

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Armata Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $441.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.20.

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported ($3.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($3.23). The firm had revenue of $1.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.74 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $164,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $878,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $177,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. 3.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Armata Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing targeted bacteriophage therapies to address antibiotic-resistant bacterial infections. The company’s proprietary platform harnesses naturally occurring viruses that selectively infect and destroy bacterial pathogens, offering a novel approach to combating drug-resistant strains that pose significant challenges in hospital and community settings.

Armata’s pipeline includes phage-based candidates aimed at Pseudomonas aeruginosa, a common cause of hospital-acquired pneumonia and infections in cystic fibrosis patients, as well as Staphylococcus aureus and other priority pathogens.

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