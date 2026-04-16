AdvisorShares HVAC and Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:HVAC) Short Interest Update

AdvisorShares HVAC and Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:HVAC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 3,474 shares, an increase of 34.1% from the March 15th total of 2,591 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,634 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AdvisorShares HVAC and Industrials ETF stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares HVAC and Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:HVAC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 6.51% of AdvisorShares HVAC and Industrials ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

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AdvisorShares HVAC and Industrials ETF Price Performance

AdvisorShares HVAC and Industrials ETF stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.31. 8,031 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,884. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.48. AdvisorShares HVAC and Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $20.98 and a 12 month high of $39.12.

AdvisorShares HVAC and Industrials ETF Company Profile

The AdvisorShares HVAC and Industrials ETF (HVAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund is actively managed, seeking long-term capital appreciation through investments in US companies within the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) industry and broader industrial sector. The funds advisor considers companies for either growth or value opportunities HVAC was launched on Feb 3, 2025 and is issued by AdvisorShares.

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