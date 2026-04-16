NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) Shares Down 5% – Here’s Why

NFI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFYEF – Get Free Report) shares fell 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.12 and last traded at $14.15. 7,415 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 26,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NFI Group in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

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NFI Group Trading Down 5.0%

NFI Group Company Profile

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.14 and a 200 day moving average of $11.58.

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NFI Group Inc is a leading manufacturer of heavy-duty transit buses and coaches, offering a range of zero-emission, diesel, natural gas and hybrid solutions for public transportation authorities and private operators. Through its flagship brands—New Flyer in North America and Alexander Dennis in the United Kingdom—NFI Group develops, assembles and delivers complete transit and motorcoach vehicles designed to meet evolving environmental standards and customer demands for performance, safety and rider comfort.

Headquartered in Winnipeg, Manitoba, NFI Group operates multiple manufacturing facilities across Canada, the United States, Mexico and the United Kingdom, supported by a global parts, service and remanufacturing network.

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