StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Trading Down 0% – What’s Next?

Shares of StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF – Get Free Report) were down 0% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.25 and last traded at $3.25. Approximately 12,264 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 22,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.2510.

StorageVault Canada Stock Down 0.0%

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.50.

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About StorageVault Canada

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StorageVault Canada is a real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing and operating self-storage facilities across Canada. The company’s portfolio includes properties under the StorageVault, The Storage Box and Guardian Self Storage brands, offering a range of unit sizes and amenities designed to meet both personal and commercial needs.

Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Winnipeg, Manitoba, StorageVault Canada has grown its footprint through strategic acquisitions and the development of new facilities.

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