Mercialys (OTCMKTS:MEIYF) Trading 3.1% Higher – Still a Buy?

Mercialys SA (OTCMKTS:MEIYF – Get Free Report) shot up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.5525 and last traded at $15.5525. 187 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.09.

Mercialys Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.53.

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Mercialys Company Profile

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Mercialys is a French real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, development and management of retail property assets. Established in 2005 following its spin-off from the Casino Group, the company focuses on maximizing the performance of shopping centers and retail outlets through strategic enhancements and tenant diversification. Mercialys’s portfolio comprises over 80 regional and local retail destinations across metropolitan France.

The company’s core activities include asset acquisition, property asset management, leasing and facility services.

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