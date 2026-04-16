Jet2 (LON:JET2) Stock Price Down 0.5% – Time to Sell?

Jet2 plc (LON:JET2 – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,203.19 and last traded at GBX 1,213.81. 440,662 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 3,128,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,220.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Jet2 from GBX 1,596 to GBX 1,457 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,100 price objective on shares of Jet2 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jet2 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,851.17.

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Jet2 Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Jet2

The company has a market cap of £2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.18, a PEG ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,187.99 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,293.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.57.

In other Jet2 news, insider Rachel Kentleton purchased 1,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,306 per share, with a total value of £21,392.28. Also, insider Stephen Heapy purchased 2,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 766 per share, with a total value of £17,993.34. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 6,336 shares of company stock valued at $5,737,896. 21.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jet2 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jet2 plc is a leading leisure travel group, specialising in friendly low fares from its award-winning airline, Jet2.com, and package holidays you can trust from the UK’s largest package holiday provider, Jet2holidays.

Jet2.com is the UK’s third largest airline, flying from 12 UK airports to over 70 destinations across Europe and beyond and Jet2holidays is the UK’s largest tour operator.

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