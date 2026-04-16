Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH) Shares Up 3% – Here’s Why

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH – Get Free Report) shares were up 3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.6712 and last traded at $7.62. Approximately 2,538 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 5,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.40.

Finch Therapeutics Group Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.70. The company has a market cap of $12.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.18.

Get Finch Therapeutics Group alerts:

About Finch Therapeutics Group

(Get Free Report)

Finch Therapeutics Group is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing microbiome-based therapies to treat diseases driven by gut microbial imbalance. Leveraging its proprietary Microbial Ecosystem Therapeutics (MET) platform, Finch engineers defined consortia of live microbes designed to restore healthy microbiome function. Its lead candidate, CP101, is in late-stage development for prevention of recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection (rCDI), and the company is advancing additional programs in inflammatory bowel disease, autism spectrum disorder and other immune-mediated conditions.

Founded in 2015 as an outgrowth of research at Massachusetts General Hospital and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Finch Therapeutics is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Finch Therapeutics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finch Therapeutics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.