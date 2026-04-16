TEAM (LON:TEAM) Trading Down 3.4% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of TEAM plc (LON:TEAM – Get Free Report) fell 3.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 16.90 and last traded at GBX 16.90. 127,383 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 126,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.50.

TEAM Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.09, a quick ratio of 9.88 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £18.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 22.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 25.83.

TEAM Company Profile

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Further Reading

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