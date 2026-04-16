W.A.G payment solutions (LON:WPS) Trading Up 8.4% – What’s Next?

W.A.G payment solutions plc (LON:WPS – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 8.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 106 and last traded at GBX 106. 335,789 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 303,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 97.80.

W.A.G payment solutions Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 106 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 106. The stock has a market capitalization of £733.72 million, a P/E ratio of 27,179.49 and a beta of 0.13.

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About W.A.G payment solutions

(Get Free Report)

Eurowag was founded in 1995 and is a leading technology company and an important partner to Europe’s commercial road transport industry, with a purpose to make it clean, fair and efficient.Eurowag enables trucking companies to successfully transition to a low carbon, digital future by harnessing all mission critical data, insights and payment and financing transactions into a single ecosystem and connects their operations seamless before a journey, on the road and postdelivery.

Please visit our website https://investors.eurowag.com for more information.

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