Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. (NASDAQ:IINN) Stock Price Up 6.9% – What’s Next?

Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ:IINN – Get Free Report) shares rose 6.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.5299 and last traded at $0.5080. Approximately 311,928 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 339,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.4750.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. in a report on Friday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.00.

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Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IINN

Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. Trading Up 6.9%

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N.

The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.84.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IINN. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Yorkville Advisors Global LP acquired a new position in shares of Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. during the 4th quarter valued at $1,605,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. Company Profile

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Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd., a specialty medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of respiratory support technology to provide an alternative to invasive mechanical ventilation for the treatment of acute respiratory failure. Its lead product is the augmented respiration technology system, a respiratory support system comprising minimally invasive, portable dual lumen cannula, which is inserted into the jugular vein and utilizes extra-corporeal direct blood oxygenation to elevate and stabilize declining oxygen saturation levels.

Further Reading

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