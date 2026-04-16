Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Research Coverage Started at Leerink Partners

Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $410.00 price target on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $403.00 to $357.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 19th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $437.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $421.11.

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Stryker Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $341.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $130.88 billion, a PE ratio of 40.68, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $353.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $359.95. Stryker has a 52-week low of $319.32 and a 52-week high of $404.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The medical technology company reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 12.92%.The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stryker will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 41.90%.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.92, for a total transaction of $90,730,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,457,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,814,566.52. The trade was a 9.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in Stryker by 12.3% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 1.4% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 3.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 745 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 2.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VanderPol Investments L.L.C. boosted its stake in Stryker by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. now owns 2,084 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting Stryker

Here are the key news stories impacting Stryker this week:

Positive Sentiment: Stryker agreed to acquire Amplitude Vascular Systems to add next‑generation IVL technology, expanding its peripheral vascular offerings and potentially accelerating addressable market growth in arterial disease — a strategic tuck‑in that investors generally view as growth‑accretive. Stryker to Acquire AVS (Zacks)

Stryker agreed to acquire Amplitude Vascular Systems to add next‑generation IVL technology, expanding its peripheral vascular offerings and potentially accelerating addressable market growth in arterial disease — a strategic tuck‑in that investors generally view as growth‑accretive. Positive Sentiment: BTIG reaffirmed a Buy rating and set a $397 price target, signaling continued analyst confidence in Stryker’s growth and supporting upside expectations for the stock. BTIG Buy Reaffirmed

BTIG reaffirmed a Buy rating and set a $397 price target, signaling continued analyst confidence in Stryker’s growth and supporting upside expectations for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Leerink Partners initiated coverage on Stryker with an outperform/recommendation, adding another supportive institutional view that may help underpin the stock over time. Leerink Initiates Coverage (MSN)

Leerink Partners initiated coverage on Stryker with an outperform/recommendation, adding another supportive institutional view that may help underpin the stock over time. Neutral Sentiment: A separate initiation notice was posted by AmericanBankingNews; initiation increases institutional coverage and liquidity but its immediate directional impact depends on the report’s stance and investor reaction. Leerink Initiates Coverage (AmericanBankingNews)

A separate initiation notice was posted by AmericanBankingNews; initiation increases institutional coverage and liquidity but its immediate directional impact depends on the report’s stance and investor reaction. Negative Sentiment: Truist lowered its price target from $395 to $380 and moved to a “hold” rating, reducing the implied upside and contributing to near‑term selling pressure as some investors mark positions to the lower PT. Truist Lowers Price Target (Benzinga)

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons’ offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

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