Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Price Target Raised to $150.00

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $139.00 to $150.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on JCI. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $140.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $132.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.05.

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Johnson Controls International Trading Down 3.4%

NYSE:JCI opened at $137.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.84. Johnson Controls International has a 12 month low of $73.55 and a 12 month high of $146.49.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.700-4.700 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.110-1.110 EPS. Analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, Director Mark Vergnano acquired 7,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $131.94 per share, with a total value of $1,011,320.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 37,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,961,207.88. This represents a 25.60% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total transaction of $513,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 24,273 shares in the company, valued at $3,460,358.88. This trade represents a 12.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 83.3% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.5% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 12,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 120.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Johnson Controls International

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson Controls International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Report that JCI is weighing roughly $4.5 billion in divestitures, which investors interpret as a potential value-unlocking move that could simplify the business or accelerate buybacks/returns of capital. Article Title

Report that JCI is weighing roughly $4.5 billion in divestitures, which investors interpret as a potential value-unlocking move that could simplify the business or accelerate buybacks/returns of capital. Positive Sentiment: Citigroup analyst coverage suggests upside for the stock, signaling at least one major sell-side voice is constructive on JCI’s outlook and could support investor sentiment. Article Title

Citigroup analyst coverage suggests upside for the stock, signaling at least one major sell-side voice is constructive on JCI’s outlook and could support investor sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Evercore has begun coverage of JCI — new institutional coverage increases investor attention and may add liquidity and debate, but the immediate directional impact depends on the published view. Article Title

Evercore has begun coverage of JCI — new institutional coverage increases investor attention and may add liquidity and debate, but the immediate directional impact depends on the published view. Neutral Sentiment: Jefferies raised its price target to $135 (maintains a “hold”), which is slightly below the recent trading level — this is a modest technical adjustment rather than a bullish endorsement. Article Title

Jefferies raised its price target to $135 (maintains a “hold”), which is slightly below the recent trading level — this is a modest technical adjustment rather than a bullish endorsement. Neutral Sentiment: A Yahoo Finance piece highlights data and integration challenges in building-technology services that could shape demand; this is a thematic item to watch for medium-term revenue mix and margin implications. Article Title

A Yahoo Finance piece highlights data and integration challenges in building-technology services that could shape demand; this is a thematic item to watch for medium-term revenue mix and margin implications. Negative Sentiment: BNP Paribas (Exane) initiated coverage with a “strong sell”/underperform and a $120 price target, a notably bearish view that increases downside narrative and likely pressured the stock. Article Title

BNP Paribas (Exane) initiated coverage with a “strong sell”/underperform and a $120 price target, a notably bearish view that increases downside narrative and likely pressured the stock. Negative Sentiment: Coverage summaries aggregated on Zacks/TickerReport also cite the BNP initiation and emphasize downside risk from the new sell-side view. Article Title

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

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Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi‑industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company’s core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building‑related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls’ product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air‑conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

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