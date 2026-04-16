Robert W. Baird Cuts Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Price Target to $126.00

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $130.00 to $126.00 in a research report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Zacks Research raised shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.60.

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Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE J opened at $127.21 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $132.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.77. Jacobs Solutions has a 1 year low of $114.27 and a 1 year high of $168.44.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Jacobs Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.950-7.300 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 39.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Shannon Miller sold 1,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.13, for a total transaction of $193,147.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 25,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,399,390.72. This trade represents a 5.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jacobs Solutions

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of J. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 328,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,184,000 after buying an additional 7,072 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 138,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,806,000 after buying an additional 35,380 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,069,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,016,000 after buying an additional 520,417 shares in the last quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $25,673,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 617,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,575,000 after buying an additional 73,567 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jacobs Solutions

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Jacobs Solutions Inc, commonly known as Jacobs, is a global professional services firm that provides technical, engineering, scientific and project delivery expertise across a broad range of industries. Founded in 1947 by Joseph J. Jacobs in Pasadena, California, the company evolved from a regional engineering consultancy into a diversified provider of design, program and construction management, operations and maintenance, and scientific services for complex infrastructure and industrial programs.

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