Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.3077.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACI. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 8th.

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Albertsons Companies Stock Performance

Albertsons Companies stock opened at $16.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.51 and a 200-day moving average of $17.58. Albertsons Companies has a 1 year low of $15.80 and a 1 year high of $22.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.45.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 42.75% and a net margin of 0.26%.The company had revenue of $20.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Albertsons Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.220-2.320 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Albertsons Companies will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Albertsons Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. This is an increase from Albertsons Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Institutional Trading of Albertsons Companies

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the third quarter valued at $1,492,000. Towle & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 674.2% during the 3rd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 339,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,940,000 after buying an additional 295,413 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,955,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,307,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 1,696.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 186,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after buying an additional 176,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting Albertsons Companies

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About Albertsons Companies

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Albertsons Companies, Inc (NYSE: ACI) is one of the largest food and drug retailers in the United States, operating a diversified portfolio of grocery store banners. Founded in 1939 by Joe Albertson in Boise, Idaho, the company has grown through both organic expansion and strategic acquisitions. Its core business activities encompass the sale of fresh produce, meat, bakery items, deli offerings, pharmacy services, and general merchandise. The company’s retail operations are complemented by an in-house private-label program, featuring brands such as O Organics, Open Nature, and Lucerne, which cater to a range of customer preferences and price points.

Throughout its history, Albertsons Companies has pursued growth via mergers and partnerships.

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