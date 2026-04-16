Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG) Price Target Raised to $36.00

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Citizens Jmp from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $28.50 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.71.

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Hamilton Insurance Group Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of Hamilton Insurance Group stock opened at $31.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.04 and a 200 day moving average of $27.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.53. Hamilton Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $32.21.

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $728.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.00 million. Hamilton Insurance Group had a net margin of 19.85% and a return on equity of 19.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hamilton Insurance Group will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hamilton Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th.

Institutional Trading of Hamilton Insurance Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HG. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hamilton Insurance Group by 186.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 57,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 37,329 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Hamilton Insurance Group by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 24,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Hamilton Insurance Group by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 442,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,180,000 after acquiring an additional 39,020 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hamilton Insurance Group by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 279,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,797,000 after acquiring an additional 20,926 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in Hamilton Insurance Group by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 85,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 39,927 shares during the period. 29.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hamilton Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hamilton Insurance Group Ltd. is a Bermuda-based insurance and reinsurance holding company that trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol HG. The company focuses on specialty lines of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, providing tailored solutions to clients around the world. Its underwriting platform is designed to address complex and niche risks across multiple industry sectors.

Established in 2016 and completing its initial public offering in 2017, Hamilton has concentrated on building a diversified portfolio of insurance and reinsurance products.

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