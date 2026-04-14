SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF $SPYV Stock Position Boosted by Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,289,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,483 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 12.4% of Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.41% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $130,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 229.2% during the fourth quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

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SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPYV stock opened at $58.16 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.07. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $46.18 and a 12 month high of $59.75. The company has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.84.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio. The selection universe for the S&P 500 Index includes all United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations of $3.5 billion or more.

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