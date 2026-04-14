JM2 Capital Inc. Takes Position in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

JM2 Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,962 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Parvin Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 110.0% in the third quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Financially Speaking Inc acquired a new position in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 2,550 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total transaction of $940,669.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 44,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,439,951.74. The trade was a 5.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Gordon Haskett boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $363.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.17.

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Home Depot Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of HD opened at $340.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $355.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $363.93. The stock has a market cap of $339.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.09. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $315.31 and a 12 month high of $426.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $38.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.01 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 134.32% and a net margin of 8.60%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.230-14.799 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a dividend of $2.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.30. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.50%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD) is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot’s core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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