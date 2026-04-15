Insider Selling: Inverse VIX Short Term Futures ETN (NYSEARCA:VYLD) CEO Sells 12,345 Shares of Stock

Inverse VIX Short Term Futures ETN (NYSEARCA:VYLD – Get Free Report) CEO Mary Erdoes sold 12,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.57, for a total transaction of $3,784,606.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 639,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,912,638.79. This trade represents a 1.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Inverse VIX Short Term Futures ETN Stock Performance

Shares of VYLD stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.88. The stock had a trading volume of 456 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,292. Inverse VIX Short Term Futures ETN has a fifty-two week low of $22.19 and a fifty-two week high of $28.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.43.

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Vanguard S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA: VYLD) is an exchange-traded fund managed by Vanguard that combines broad exposure to large-cap U.S. equities with an options overlay designed to generate incremental income. The fund holds a portfolio intended to approximate the performance of the S&P 500 and implements a covered‑call (buy‑write) strategy, selling call options against the equity exposure to capture option premiums. This approach seeks to provide higher income than a plain‑vanilla S&P 500 index fund while maintaining substantial participation in the U.S.

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