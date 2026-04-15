B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 (NASDAQ:RILYT) Short Interest Up 39.2% in March

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 (NASDAQ:RILYT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 8,168 shares, an increase of 39.2% from the March 15th total of 5,869 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,569 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 Trading Down 0.2%

NASDAQ:RILYT traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $18.42. The stock had a trading volume of 45,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,352. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 has a 1 year low of $5.05 and a 1 year high of $19.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.30.

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B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th.

Institutional Trading of B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 stock. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 ( NASDAQ:RILYT Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

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B. Riley Financial, Inc 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 (NASDAQ: RILYT) are unsecured, senior obligations of B. Riley Financial, Inc, a diversified financial services holding company. The notes bear interest at an annual rate of 6.00%, payable semi-annually, and mature in August 2028. As senior unsecured debt, these notes rank equally with other unsecured obligations of the company and are structurally subordinated to any secured debt.

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides a broad suite of services including investment banking, financial advisory, wealth management, merchant banking, and asset management.

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