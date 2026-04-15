Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, May 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th.

Genesis Energy has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Genesis Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 47.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

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Genesis Energy Price Performance

Genesis Energy stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.25. 127,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,853. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.59, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.98. Genesis Energy has a 12 month low of $13.21 and a 12 month high of $18.64.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

Genesis Energy ( NYSE:GEL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $440.76 million during the quarter. Genesis Energy had a negative net margin of 27.01% and a negative return on equity of 10.04%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS.

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Genesis Energy LP (NYSE: GEL) is a publicly traded master limited partnership headquartered in Houston, Texas, that owns and operates a diversified portfolio of energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company’s primary focus is on the transportation, storage and delivery of refined petroleum products, serving major domestic markets across the Gulf Coast, Atlantic Seaboard and inland waterway systems.

Genesis Energy’s operations are organized into several key business segments.

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