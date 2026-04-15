YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:RDTY) Raises Dividend to $0.34 Per Share

YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:RDTY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 14th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3393 per share on Thursday, April 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This is a 3.1% increase from YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF’s previous dividend of $0.33.

YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RDTY traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.40. The stock had a trading volume of 5,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,186. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.34. YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF has a one year low of $35.11 and a one year high of $46.96.

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YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF Company Profile

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YieldMax Russell 2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF is an ETF incorporated in the United States. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek current income. The Fund’s secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation. The Funds will invest directly in options contacts, short-term U.S. Treasury securities, cash and cash equivalents.

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