YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:RDTY) Raises Dividend to $0.34 Per Share

YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:RDTY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 14th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3393 per share on Thursday, April 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This is a 3.1% increase from YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF’s previous dividend of $0.33.
YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF Stock Performance
Shares of RDTY traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.40. The stock had a trading volume of 5,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,186. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.34. YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF has a one year low of $35.11 and a one year high of $46.96.
YieldMax R2000 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF Company Profile
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