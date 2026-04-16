Boqii Holding Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSEAMERICAN:BQ) Short Interest Update

Boqii Holding Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSEAMERICAN:BQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 55,981 shares, a decrease of 40.7% from the March 15th total of 94,355 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,124 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Boqii Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BQ traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,758 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.14. Boqii has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $56.10.

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About Boqii

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Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE: BQ) is a China-based pet-focused e-commerce and services platform that connects pet owners with a comprehensive range of products and care solutions. The company operates a direct-to-consumer online marketplace, offering pet food, accessories, healthcare products and lifestyle goods from both domestic and international brands. Through its website and mobile application, Boqii provides a streamlined shopping experience tailored to the needs of pet owners across China.

Beyond retail, Boqii integrates an ecosystem of pet-care services, including grooming, training, veterinary consultations and pet insurance.

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