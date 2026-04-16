Head-To-Head Comparison: BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG) versus Ramsay Health Care (OTCMKTS:RMYHY)

Ramsay Health Care (OTCMKTS:RMYHY – Get Free Report) and BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ramsay Health Care and BrightSpring Health Services”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ramsay Health Care N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A BrightSpring Health Services $12.91 billion 0.69 $190.67 million $0.88 52.28

Profitability

BrightSpring Health Services has higher revenue and earnings than Ramsay Health Care.

This table compares Ramsay Health Care and BrightSpring Health Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ramsay Health Care N/A N/A N/A BrightSpring Health Services 1.48% 12.66% 3.72%

Volatility and Risk

Ramsay Health Care has a beta of -0.11, indicating that its stock price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BrightSpring Health Services has a beta of 2.03, indicating that its stock price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ramsay Health Care and BrightSpring Health Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ramsay Health Care 1 1 0 0 1.50 BrightSpring Health Services 0 1 14 2 3.06

BrightSpring Health Services has a consensus price target of $45.50, indicating a potential downside of 1.11%. Given BrightSpring Health Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BrightSpring Health Services is more favorable than Ramsay Health Care.

Summary

BrightSpring Health Services beats Ramsay Health Care on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ramsay Health Care

(Get Free Report)

Ramsay Health Care Limited owns and operates hospitals. The company offers health care services to public and private patients. It operates facilities in approximately 530 locations in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, France, and Nordics. Ramsay Health Care Limited was founded in 1964 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

About BrightSpring Health Services

(Get Free Report)

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations. It serves patients through clinical providers and pharmacists. The company was formerly known as Phoenix Parent Holdings Inc. and changed its name to BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. in May 2021. BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

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