Head-To-Head Review: Churchill Capital Corp IX (CCIX) versus The Competition

Churchill Capital Corp IX (NASDAQ:CCIX – Get Free Report) is one of 78 publicly-traded companies in the “UNCLASSIFIED” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Churchill Capital Corp IX to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Churchill Capital Corp IX has a beta of -0.11, suggesting that its share price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Churchill Capital Corp IX’s competitors have a beta of -0.08, suggesting that their average share price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500.

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Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Churchill Capital Corp IX and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Churchill Capital Corp IX N/A $8.56 million 48.82 Churchill Capital Corp IX Competitors $38.20 million -$41.51 million 78.44

Profitability

Churchill Capital Corp IX’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Churchill Capital Corp IX. Churchill Capital Corp IX is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This table compares Churchill Capital Corp IX and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Churchill Capital Corp IX N/A -95.26% 2.81% Churchill Capital Corp IX Competitors -384.71% -227.52% -39.79%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.9% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are held by institutional investors. 21.6% of Churchill Capital Corp IX shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 42.7% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Churchill Capital Corp IX and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Churchill Capital Corp IX 1 0 0 0 1.00 Churchill Capital Corp IX Competitors 492 236 200 3 1.69

As a group, “UNCLASSIFIED” companies have a potential upside of 81.63%. Given Churchill Capital Corp IX’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Churchill Capital Corp IX has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Churchill Capital Corp IX competitors beat Churchill Capital Corp IX on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Churchill Capital Corp IX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coleman Cable, Inc. (Coleman) is a designer, developer, manufacturer and supplier of electrical wire and cable products for consumer, commercial and industrial applications, with operations primarily in the United States and in Honduras and Canada. The Company’s wire and cable products enable it to offer its customers a single source for many of their wire and cable product requirements. It manufactures its products in 10 domestic manufacturing locations and supplement its domestic production with both international and domestic sourcing. It sells its products to more than 8,000 active customers in end markets. It operates in three segments: Distribution, OEM, and Other. On April 1, 2011, the Company acquired The Designers Edge. On April 29, 2011, the Company acquired certain assets of First Capitol Wire and Cable (FCWC) and Continental Wire and Cable (CWC). On May 16, 2011, the Company acquired Technology Research Corporation (TRC). In May 2012, the Company acquired Watteredge, Inc.

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