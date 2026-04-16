Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Apr 16th, 2026

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBOGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 4,851 shares, a growth of 38.7% from the March 15th total of 3,498 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,035 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Ambow Education Price Performance

AMBO remained flat at $2.33 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,762. Ambow Education has a 52-week low of $1.47 and a 52-week high of $6.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Ambow Education (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBOGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.19 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ambow Education stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBOFree Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Ambow Education at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.65% of the company’s stock.

Ambow Education Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ambow Education (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) is a China-based provider of comprehensive educational services, operating through a network of subsidiaries and proprietary learning platforms. The company offers a spectrum of programs that span K-12 supplemental tutoring, vocational and professional training, and preparatory courses for English proficiency and standardized tests. Leveraging a blend of classroom instruction and online delivery, Ambow aims to enhance student outcomes through tailored curriculum design and technology-enabled teaching tools.

The company’s offerings include after-school tutoring for core academic subjects, career-focused training programs in areas such as finance, information technology and hospitality, and test-preparation services for exams including TOEFL and IELTS.

Further Reading

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