Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 4,851 shares, a growth of 38.7% from the March 15th total of 3,498 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,035 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Ambow Education Price Performance

AMBO remained flat at $2.33 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,762. Ambow Education has a 52-week low of $1.47 and a 52-week high of $6.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

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Ambow Education (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.19 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ambow Education Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ambow Education stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ambow Education Holding Ltd. ( NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Ambow Education at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.65% of the company’s stock.

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Ambow Education (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) is a China-based provider of comprehensive educational services, operating through a network of subsidiaries and proprietary learning platforms. The company offers a spectrum of programs that span K-12 supplemental tutoring, vocational and professional training, and preparatory courses for English proficiency and standardized tests. Leveraging a blend of classroom instruction and online delivery, Ambow aims to enhance student outcomes through tailored curriculum design and technology-enabled teaching tools.

The company’s offerings include after-school tutoring for core academic subjects, career-focused training programs in areas such as finance, information technology and hospitality, and test-preparation services for exams including TOEFL and IELTS.

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