Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.7778.

TRMB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Trimble from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Trimble in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st.

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Trimble Trading Up 0.4%

TRMB opened at $66.79 on Friday. Trimble has a 52 week low of $55.55 and a 52 week high of $87.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.15. The firm has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. Trimble had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 11.82%.The business had revenue of $969.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.97 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Trimble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.420-3.620 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.690-0.740 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Trimble will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total value of $528,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 19,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,366,518.65. This trade represents a 27.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Trimble

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 193.6% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 323 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. DV Equities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trimble

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Trimble Inc (NASDAQ: TRMB) is a technology company that develops hardware, software and services to improve the productivity and connectivity of customers across the construction, agriculture, geospatial, transportation and logistics, and natural resources sectors. The company’s offerings center on advanced positioning technologies — including GNSS/GPS receivers, inertial sensors and laser scanning — integrated with application-specific software and cloud services to enable precise measurement, modeling, machine control and workflow automation for field and office operations.

Trimble’s product portfolio spans surveying and geospatial instruments (total stations, mobile mapping and terrestrial laser scanners), construction solutions (machine control systems, site positioning and estimating), agriculture systems (auto-steer, guidance and application-control platforms), and fleet and transportation telematics.

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