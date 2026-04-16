Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for PayPay (PAYP)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for PayPay (NASDAQ: PAYP):

4/8/2026 – PayPay is now covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

4/7/2026 – PayPay is now covered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

4/6/2026 – PayPay was upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. to “strong-buy”.

4/6/2026 – PayPay is now covered by Cantor Fitzgerald. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

4/6/2026 – PayPay is now covered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

4/6/2026 – PayPay is now covered by Citigroup Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

4/6/2026 – PayPay is now covered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

4/6/2026 – PayPay is now covered by Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

4/6/2026 – PayPay is now covered by Mizuho. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

4/6/2026 – PayPay is now covered by Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

4/6/2026 – PayPay is now covered by Bank of America Corporation. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

4/6/2026 – PayPay is now covered by Benchmark Co.. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

3/21/2026 – PayPay was upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “hold”.

As Japan’s leading financial technology company, we are dedicated to our goal of becoming a digital finance platform for all. We strive to empower the everyday lives of users and businesses by transforming their smartphones into a comprehensive, easy-to-use, and accessible financial platform that centralizes and simplifies numerous daily activities for ultimate convenience. Through a seamless ecosystem of payment, financial and everyday services, we have served as a game-changer in driving the shift to a cashless and digitally empowered economy.

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