Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) Issues Earnings Results

Posted by on Apr 16th, 2026

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOSGet Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $3.82 million for the quarter. Vivos Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 351.28% and a negative net margin of 98.77%.During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.22) EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Vivos Therapeutics’ conference call:

  • The acquisition and pivot to the Sleep Center of Nevada (SCN) and a sleep‑center affiliation strategy drove a 16% increase in full‑year revenue, including roughly $6.0M in sleep testing services and $2.2M in treatment revenue in 2025, and management expects more higher‑price product revenue in 2026.
  • Management highlights attractive unit economics and scalability — average revenue per case in Nevada is ~$5,000 with contribution margins above 50%, and SO teams could generate >$500K/month in net collections; the affiliation model is described as capital‑efficient (<$1M per affiliation).
  • Costs and losses increased materially — operating expenses rose to $30.4M (from $20.2M), net loss was $21.2M, cash used in operations was $15.3M, year‑end cash was ~$2M, and total liabilities rose to ~$26.7M, leaving near‑term equity and liquidity needs to remain compliant with Nasdaq.
  • Management cites operational constraints (insufficient provider days, payer credentialing delays, and limited facility capacity) that drove weaker Q4 results but expects revenue to improve in late Q1/Q2 as new providers, in‑network payer access, and additional SO teams come online.

Vivos Therapeutics Stock Up 8.9%

Shares of Vivos Therapeutics stock opened at $1.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.00. The company has a market cap of $15.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 6.93. Vivos Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.09 and a 12-month high of $7.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Vivos Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vivos Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VVOS

Insider Transactions at Vivos Therapeutics

In other Vivos Therapeutics news, major shareholder Michael C. Skaff bought 1,353,625 shares of Vivos Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.34 per share, with a total value of $1,813,857.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,353,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,813,857.50. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vivos Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Vivos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vivos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. DRW Securities LLC boosted its stake in Vivos Therapeutics by 179.5% in the 4th quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 115,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 74,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connective Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vivos Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $620,000. 26.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vivos Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc is a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of oral appliance therapy for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and other airway-related disorders. The company’s proprietary Vivos System integrates clinical diagnostic protocols, three-dimensional imaging, and custom-designed dental appliances to address mild to moderate forms of sleep-disordered breathing through non-surgical, non-invasive means.

The Vivos System comprises a range of custom oral devices, digital workflow tools, and a structured treatment protocol.

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Earnings History for Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS)

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