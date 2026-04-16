Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) Issues Earnings Results

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $3.82 million for the quarter. Vivos Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 351.28% and a negative net margin of 98.77%.During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.22) EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Vivos Therapeutics’ conference call:

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The acquisition and pivot to the Sleep Center of Nevada (SCN) and a sleep‑center affiliation strategy drove a 16% increase in full‑year revenue, including roughly $6.0M in sleep testing services and $2.2M in treatment revenue in 2025, and management expects more higher‑price product revenue in 2026.

Management highlights attractive unit economics and scalability — average revenue per case in Nevada is ~ $5,000 with contribution margins above 50% , and SO teams could generate > $500K/month in net collections; the affiliation model is described as capital‑efficient ( <$1M per affiliation).

with contribution margins above , and SO teams could generate > in net collections; the affiliation model is described as capital‑efficient ( per affiliation). Costs and losses increased materially — operating expenses rose to $30.4M (from $20.2M), net loss was $21.2M , cash used in operations was $15.3M , year‑end cash was ~ $2M , and total liabilities rose to ~ $26.7M , leaving near‑term equity and liquidity needs to remain compliant with Nasdaq.

(from $20.2M), net loss was , cash used in operations was , year‑end cash was ~ , and total liabilities rose to ~ , leaving near‑term equity and liquidity needs to remain compliant with Nasdaq. Management cites operational constraints (insufficient provider days, payer credentialing delays, and limited facility capacity) that drove weaker Q4 results but expects revenue to improve in late Q1/Q2 as new providers, in‑network payer access, and additional SO teams come online.

Vivos Therapeutics Stock Up 8.9%

Shares of Vivos Therapeutics stock opened at $1.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.00. The company has a market cap of $15.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 6.93. Vivos Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.09 and a 12-month high of $7.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Vivos Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vivos Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.92.

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Insider Transactions at Vivos Therapeutics

In other Vivos Therapeutics news, major shareholder Michael C. Skaff bought 1,353,625 shares of Vivos Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.34 per share, with a total value of $1,813,857.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,353,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,813,857.50. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vivos Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Vivos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vivos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. DRW Securities LLC boosted its stake in Vivos Therapeutics by 179.5% in the 4th quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 115,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 74,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connective Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vivos Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $620,000. 26.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vivos Therapeutics Company Profile

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Vivos Therapeutics, Inc is a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of oral appliance therapy for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and other airway-related disorders. The company’s proprietary Vivos System integrates clinical diagnostic protocols, three-dimensional imaging, and custom-designed dental appliances to address mild to moderate forms of sleep-disordered breathing through non-surgical, non-invasive means.

The Vivos System comprises a range of custom oral devices, digital workflow tools, and a structured treatment protocol.

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