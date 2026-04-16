NextPlat (NASDAQ:NXPL) vs. Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:JTKWY) Financial Survey

NextPlat (NASDAQ:NXPL – Get Free Report) and Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:JTKWY – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.3% of NextPlat shares are held by institutional investors. 38.2% of NextPlat shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

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Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for NextPlat and Just Eat Takeaway.com, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextPlat 1 0 0 0 1.00 Just Eat Takeaway.com 0 1 0 0 2.00

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextPlat $54.32 million 0.26 -$10.46 million ($4.40) -1.19 Just Eat Takeaway.com $3.86 billion 1.17 -$1.78 billion N/A N/A

This table compares NextPlat and Just Eat Takeaway.com”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

NextPlat has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Just Eat Takeaway.com.

Volatility & Risk

NextPlat has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Just Eat Takeaway.com has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NextPlat and Just Eat Takeaway.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextPlat -21.56% -53.22% -37.87% Just Eat Takeaway.com N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Just Eat Takeaway.com beats NextPlat on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NextPlat

(Get Free Report)

NextPlat Corp operates as a healthcare and e-commerce company in Europe, North America, South America, the Asia and Pacific, and Africa. The company operates full-service retail specialty services pharmacies that provides prescription pharmaceuticals prescription pharmaceuticals, third-party administration, risk and data management services, compounded medications, tele-pharmacy services, anti-retroviral medications, medication therapy management, contracted pharmacy services, and health practice risk management to healthcare organizations and providers, as well as supplies prescription medications to long-term care facilities. It also offers COVID-19 related diagnostics and vaccinations, and medication adherence packaging; and value-added services, such as prior authorization assistance, same-day home-medication delivery, on site provider consultation services, primary care reporting and analytics, and customized packaging solutions, as well as acquires and leases an e-commerce platform to collaborate with businesses to optimize their ability to sell their goods online. In addition, it operates e-commerce websites, as well as third-party e-commerce storefronts that provides mobile satellite services solutions for satellite-enabled voice, data, personnel and asset tracking, machine-to-machine, and internet of things connectivity services; voice, data communications, internet of things (IoT), and machine-to-machine services; tracking and monitoring solutions and services; satellite communications products; and GPS enabled emergency locator distress beacons. Further, it offers satellite tracking devices used to monitor the location, movements, and history of anything that moves; SolarTrack, a compact, lightweight, IoT tracking device powered by the sun; and GTCTrack, a subscription-based mapping and tracking portal. The company was formerly known as Orbsat Corp. and changed its name to NextPlat Corp in January 2022. NextPlat Corp is based in Coconut Grove, Florida.

About Just Eat Takeaway.com

(Get Free Report)

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates as an online food delivery company worldwide. Its marketplace connects consumers and restaurants through its platforms. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

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