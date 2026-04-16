Saga (LON:SAGA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Saga (LON:SAGA – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (2.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of £660 million for the quarter. Saga had a negative net margin of 12.16% and a negative return on equity of 106.78%.

Here are the key takeaways from Saga’s conference call:

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Saga delivered a stronger-than-expected full-year financial performance with Underlying PBT of £44.2m (+19%) , underlying revenue +11% and available operating cash flow of £205.9m (+88%) .

, underlying revenue +11% and available operating cash flow of . Travel is now the group’s largest profit driver—Ocean Cruise posted Underlying PBT of £67.3m (+38%) with 93% load factor and higher per diems, and forward bookings/pricing remain strong into 2026/27.

with 93% load factor and higher per diems, and forward bookings/pricing remain strong into 2026/27. The insurance model has been simplified via the sale of AICL and the Ageas partnership, reducing underwriting risk, providing a £60m upfront payment and converting insurance into a more predictable, commission-based income stream.

Balance sheet strength improved materially after refinancing to a 2031 facility, net debt fell to £499.5m (‑£93.3m) and leverage reduced to 3.7x, with access to an additional £150m undrawn committed facilities.

and leverage reduced to 3.7x, with access to an additional £150m undrawn committed facilities. Finance costs rose this year due to the HPS refinancing (blended pro forma rate ~7.6%), and the group incurred higher marketing and restructuring costs, although management expects finance costs to be marginally lower in 2026/27.

Saga Trading Up 1.8%

LON:SAGA opened at GBX 628 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,149.32. Saga has a 12 month low of GBX 129.79 and a 12 month high of GBX 652.92. The company has a market cap of £904.04 million, a PE ratio of -14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 520.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 398.34.

Saga Company Profile

Saga exists to deliver exceptional experiences for our customers every day, whilst being a driver of positive change in our markets and communities.

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