U.S. Bancorp (USB) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) recently:

4/7/2026 – U.S. Bancorp had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $62.00 to $58.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2026 – U.S. Bancorp had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $65.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/27/2026 – U.S. Bancorp had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. from $77.00 to $71.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/26/2026 – U.S. Bancorp is now covered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

2/26/2026 – U.S. Bancorp had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Piper Sandler.

2/26/2026 – U.S. Bancorp was upgraded by Truist Financial Corporation from “hold” to “buy”. They now have a $66.00 price target on the stock, up from $61.00.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.02%.

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Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Mark G. Runkel sold 32,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total value of $1,952,626.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 97,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,927,203.20. This trade represents a 24.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) is a bank holding company and the parent of U.S. Bank, a national commercial bank that provides a wide range of banking, investment, mortgage, trust and payment services. The company operates through consumer and business banking, commercial banking, payment services, and wealth management segments. Its product set includes deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, mortgage origination and servicing, credit and debit card services, treasury and cash management, merchant processing, and institutional and trust services.

Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S.

Further Reading

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