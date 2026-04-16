San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 996.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,032 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,653 shares during the quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 885.2% in the fourth quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 266 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, MB Levis & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 177.8% in the fourth quarter. MB Levis & Associates LLC now owns 300 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NFLX. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Netflix from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Netflix from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have given a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.80.
Netflix Stock Performance
Netflix stock opened at $107.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.36 and a 200-day moving average of $98.65. The firm has a market cap of $454.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.01 and a 1-year high of $134.12.
Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Netflix had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 43.26%. The company had revenue of $12.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.760 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.
Netflix News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst note: Citizens/JMP and others project a meaningful Q1 benefit from recent U.S. price increases and faster ad monetization — one analyst estimates about a $1.1B revenue tailwind that should help margins. Netflix Stock Eyes $1.1 Billion Windfall As US Price Hikes Kick Into Gear
- Positive Sentiment: Broker support: Guggenheim reaffirmed a Buy rating (raised price target reported), and other firms (Wedbush, Moffett Nathanson, KeyBanc) have recently lifted targets/forecasts on stronger ad-tier scaling and revenue outlooks. Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Receives “Buy” Rating from Guggenheim
- Positive Sentiment: KeyBanc says Netflix’s ad-supported tier is scaling faster than expected, prompting raised forecasts — a structural revenue tail that investors view as durable. ‘Netflix’s Advertising Tier Is Scaling Faster than Anticipated,’ Says KeyBanc Analyst; Raises NFLX Stock Forecast
- Positive Sentiment: Technical breakout: Netflix recently moved above its 200‑day moving average, a bullish sign that has attracted momentum buyers ahead of earnings. Netflix (NFLX) Recently Broke Out Above the 200-Day Moving Average
- Neutral Sentiment: Market setup: Options traders expect a sizable post-earnings swing (implied move ~6–7%), and unusually large call activity has been noted — signals of anticipation but not directional certainty. Netflix Will Report Q1 Earnings Tomorrow. Options Traders Expect a 7.13% Move in NFLX Stock
- Neutral Sentiment: Consensus expectations: Analysts are looking for ~15% revenue growth (Q1 revenue and EPS beats would reinforce the bullish thesis); some houses maintain Hold/Market‑Perform alongside Buy calls, so guidance will be closely parsed. Netflix (NFLX) To Report Earnings Tomorrow: Here Is What To Expect
- Negative Sentiment: Strategic risk: Netflix’s failed bid for Warner Bros removes an easy path to major franchise ownership and may leave Netflix to compete with a potentially larger Warner‑Paramount Skydance combination; management says it will refocus on content and ads, but the competitive landscape is tougher. Netflix to refocus on ads, content after failed Warner Bros bid
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total value of $464,230.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 316,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,623,066. This trade represents a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 3,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total transaction of $259,253.12. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 1,511,233 shares of company stock valued at $138,320,982 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.
Netflix Profile
Netflix, Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.
The company’s primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.
See Also
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