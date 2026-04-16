San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 996.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,032 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,653 shares during the quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 270 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 885.2% in the fourth quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 266 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, MB Levis & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 177.8% in the fourth quarter. MB Levis & Associates LLC now owns 300 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NFLX. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Netflix from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Netflix from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have given a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.80.

Netflix Stock Performance

Netflix stock opened at $107.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.36 and a 200-day moving average of $98.65. The firm has a market cap of $454.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.01 and a 1-year high of $134.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Netflix had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 43.26%. The company had revenue of $12.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.760 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Netflix News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total value of $464,230.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 316,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,623,066. This trade represents a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 3,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total transaction of $259,253.12. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 1,511,233 shares of company stock valued at $138,320,982 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company’s primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

See Also

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