SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL Shares Purchased by MRWM Advisors LLC

MRWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 36.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,081 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF accounts for 3.0% of MRWM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. MRWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $5,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,777,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487,366 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 103.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,497,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287,314 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,775,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270,073 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 466.3% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,562,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 194.7% during the 3rd quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,879,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,735 shares in the last quarter.

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SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Up 0.0%

NYSEARCA:BIL opened at $91.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.53. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1 year low of $91.26 and a 1 year high of $91.78.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

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